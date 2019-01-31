It's an early start for Julia Hubner as she arrives in the town of Chemnitz on a cold January morning with fellow activists to plan the course of the year. The eventual goal is to bring about the political downfall of Germany's right-wing political party, the Alternative for Germany (AfD).

'Kleiner Funf' is going to be a real battle. Still rubbing the sleep out of their eyes, and waking up after a long Christmas break, Hubner and her coterie assume this battle alongside Germany's other political parties.

The goal is to reduce AfD's electoral footprint across the country from the current 12 percent to less than five percent, which is exactly what 'kleiner funf' means: 'less than five'.

Hubner is meeting with campaigners from around the country. 'Kleiner Funf' is like nothing these young campaigners have ever come across – it’s a battle that will drive them to confront seasoned right-wing campaigners and purveyors of hate, both politically and socially.

There is a strong sense of trepidation; all of the campaigners here are volunteers, taking time out of their professions to fight for the rights of society's most vulnerable. The upcoming challenges, the hate mail, the threats that ensue are yet to be dealt with.

Taking on the AfD will require more than just meetings over tea and biscuits, but they are buoyed by smaller victories in the past and the hopes and dreams of nearly a million refugees who came to Germany in 2015 as a direct result of war in their homeland.

‘We are here for you’

Hubner's voice breaks as she talks of her motivation. “It was very emotional to see so many people welcoming the people who arrived. There were thousands of people who came to the main station in Munich to say hello, they brought water, food and basic essentials,” she says.

The 30-year-old activist comes from a small town in middle Germany with a population of not more than a few thousand people. She studied economics at university and works in public relations in Berlin. But all that pales in comparison to her superhuman campaigning abilities.

In November 2018, she started a petition along with her sister to force the German government to pull back a controversial scheme enticing refugees to voluntarily return to their countries of origin with the promise of 1,000 euros. The money was meant for refugees to rebuild their homes, but it came as a slap in the face for those who had initially received a warm welcome in the country.

The scheme was marketed through billboard advertisements across urban centres. It was the brainchild of German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, who had loudly and openly opposed Chancellor Angela Merkel's migration policy. He is also linked to comments such as “Islam is not a part of Germany”, made in March 2018, and then later that year, “migration is the mother of all problems”. It would be a reach to suggest that Seehofer's comments have encouraged violent attacks on refugee shelters, but a million poor, insecure people have fast become a punching bag for many German politicians.

In a fight of margins, Seehofer's party, the Christian Social Union (CSU), which had suffered badly in the last elections, decided to seduce right-wing voters back from the AfD. Adopting a tough stance against refugees would deliver the desired result - they thought.

Hubner and her sister had different ideas about the voluntary return scheme. Their online petition garnered over 30,000 signatures and forced the interior ministry to sit down with Hubner’s sister Hannah and their team to discuss the scheme.

What they got in return was a lesson in realpolitik. “The interior ministry wasn't going to do anything about it,” says Hubner. “They say it’s not unethical or illegal, but there was a hint that the underlying idea here is to attract those lost to the AfD.”

That scheme expired at the end of 2018.

Hubner was brought up with the strong values of social justice and equality that Germany has heavily invested in teaching its post-war generation -- a result of the difficult lessons learnt from the Holocaust and the World Wars.

There are questions in German history textbooks many teenagers around the world wouldn't be obliged to contemplate. Not repeating mistakes of the past is the continuing narrative.

And it is that sentiment which has led younger generations of Germans into open revolt against far-right rhetoric, such as that of the AfD.