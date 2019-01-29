Perhaps, the most sinister modus operandi employed by a hegemon is obfuscation to incapacitate the will of resistance among an oppressed populace.

This strategy has been carefully employed against the citizens of the disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir ever since 1846 and the signing of the vile Treaty of Amritsar, which isdescribed by Kashmiris as the 'sale deed of Kashmir'.

With the bifurcation of the British Raj in 1947, the Indian state inherited that ruthless stratagem in attempts to appropriate Kashmiri Muslim identity, undermine its life-force, and usurp its sovereignty.

Ultimately, to no avail.

The ebb and flow of Kashmiri resistance has not diminished. Itstrajectory is steadily intensifying and emboldening. It should be unsurprising, since, historically speaking, the hegemon may delay but cannot suppress freedom in perpetuity.

The long life cycle of violence in Kashmir is indicative of this. And, as Kashmiris around the world mourn 'Yawm al-Trath', or what loosely translates into the Day of Devastation/Lightening, on January 26th, as its very own 'Nakba', these escalation and de-escalation waves are relived.

Categorically, freedom is earned. Thus, with every gruesome death, grotesque rape, callous betrayal, innocent child blinded and home destroyed, the flames of resistance burn brighter.

Now, as it enters its 72ndyear of civil resistance against the Indian state, it is clear: Kashmir has witnessed one of its deadliest years of violence. The lucid theory on the role of human rights violations when describing the life cycle of conflict speaks to why this happens. This contribution is crucial as it helps us deconstruct the conflict cycle in Kashmir and identify catalysts, which are: human rights violations; denial of conflict resolution mechanisms; cultural hegemony; and aspirations for self-determination. Together, the complex interplay of these dynamics keeps the cycle of violence turning, making it impossible for Kashmir to simply 'go away'.

Violated at home

First, the primary catalyst of Kashmiri alienation from India are the ongoing, gross human rights violations. From 1989 to present-day, 95, 234 people have been killed, 11,107 women gang-raped/sexually assaulted, 107, 351 children orphaned and 145,342 civilians arrested.

The recent official 2018 UN Report on Kashmir, and the release of the British All Parties Parliamentary Group (APPG) report on Kashmir, under the chairmanship of its chairman MP Chris Leslie, both meticulously detail massive human rights violations, including thousands of mass graves, in Indian occupied Kashmir.

The sheer monstrosity of the mass graves is unreservedly a crime against humanity and is well-documented by reputable international organisations including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch.

Resolution is not even an afterthought

Second, official Indian state policy vis a vis Kashmir has aptly been described as a 'blinkered policy' of talking but never negotiating. No meaningful mechanism of conflict resolution has ever been advanced to address the underlying causes of frustration or alienation among Kashmiris.