Three militia members convicted of taking part in a foiled 2016 plot to massacre Muslims in southwest Kansas were sentenced on Friday to decades in prison. During the emotional court hearing, one of the targeted victims pleaded: "Please don't hate us."

US District Judge Eric Melgren sentenced Patrick Stein, the alleged ringleader, to 30 years in prison and Curtis Allen, who drafted a manifesto for the group, to 25 years. Gavin Wright, who authorities said helped make and test explosives at his mobile home business, was sentenced later Friday to 26 years.

The plot was foiled after another militia member alerted authorities.

Blaming it on Trump?

Melgren dismissed defence attorneys' request that he take into the account the divisive political atmosphere in which the men formed their plot to blow up a mosque and apartments housing Somali immigrants in the meatpacking town Garden City, about 355 kilometres (220 miles) west of Wichita, on the day after the 2016 election.

"We have extremely divisive elections because our system is to resolve those through elections and not violence," Melgren said.

Stein's attorneys have argued that he believed then-president Barack Obama would declare martial law and not recognize the validity of the election if Donald Trump won, forcing militias to step in.

Blame it on Facebook?

Stein's attorneys noted that during the 2016 campaign, all three men read and shared Russian propaganda on their Facebook feed designed to sow discord in the US political system.

Attorney Jim Pratt told Melgren that for years Stein had immersed himself in right-wing media and commentators, whom he said normalised hate.

But Melgren was openly sceptical, telling Pratt: "Millions of people listen to this stuff — whether it comes from the left or the right."

'Please don't hate us'

Prosecutors presented video testimony from some Somali immigrants who were the targets of the bombing.

In one clip, Ifrah Farah pleaded: "Please don't kill us. Please don't hate us. We can't hurt you."

Allen choked up as he addressed the judge, prompting his attorney to step in and finish a prepared statement in which Allen offered "my sincere apologies" to anyone who was frightened and asked for their forgiveness.