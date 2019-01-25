The Venezuelan government lashed out against its opponents on Thursday, with the reaffirmed support of its armed forces. Venezuelan General Vladimir Padrino Lopez gave a televised address, stating that President Nicolas Maduro was the country’s legitimate leader, while condemning opposition leader Juan Guaido’s unlawful attempt to take control.

On Thursday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called on all countries in the region to reject Nicolas Maduro, and “align themselves with democracy.”

Guaido was put on the defensive with the military’s affirmation of loyalty to Maduro, after receiving vocal support from US President Donald Trump.

The opposition suffered further setbacks after Russian President Vladimir Putin called Maduro to express his support, emphasising that “destructive external interference is a gross violation of the fundamental norms of international law,” in a statement later shared in a press release by the Kremlin.

The support opposition leader Guiado received from the US goes beyond words, however. The US offered the Venezuelan opposition $20 million, while calling for an emergency gathering of the UN Security Council to be held on Saturday over the turmoil in Venezuela.

Maduro entered his second term this month, a move that was closely followed by the National Assembly’s rejection of his legitimacy. Following the Venezuelan Supreme Court’s affirmation of the president’s legitimacy, a group of National Guardsmen staged a failed coup attempt.

All in all, recent events are likely to exacerbate the country’s difficult conditions. Once an affluent oil-wealthy nation, Venezuela has been reduced to severe economic difficulty following a protracted economic war waged by the US against the country.

Following Trump’s recognition of Guaido’s presidency on Wednesday, Maduro cut ties with the US, ordering its diplomats to vacate the country within 72 hours. Pompeo responded to this by stating the US would not obey the order.

According to reporting by the New York Times, a senior American diplomat stated that “there were no plans to close the embassy.”

Maduro, spoke again on Thursday, urging the US to withdraw all diplomatic staff by the weekend.

“If there is any sense and rationality, I say to the State Department: You must follow the order,” he said.

Dashed hopes

The Venezuelan opposition were betting on the military’s desertion of Maduro, following protests in the country and US recognition of the self-declared candidate, particularly with the Trump administration's repeated statements that a ‘military option’ was not off the table for Venezuela.