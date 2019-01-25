On the eve of the UK parliament’s vote to reject or accept Theresa May’s initial Brexit deal, something strange happened which when analysed, and detached from the ongoing chaos of Brexit, emerges to be extremely profound and epitomises the interaction of ideology, narratives and language.

Boris Johnson, on January 14, in his opposition to Theresa May’s deal, proclaimed in the British parliament: “After two-and-half years of procrastination the public would accuse us, in this place, of deliberately setting out to frustrate their wishes and they would conclude that there was some plot by the deep-state to kill Brexit.”

In this comment, a senior mainstream politician, and a former mayor of London alludes to the existence of an entity, the deep state, which can usurp the democratic system through subterfuge.

Neither Boris Johnson nor US President Donald Trump, who continually claims the deep state is working against him, have ever defined exactly what the deep state is, yet the notion resonates with large segments of society who support both Brexit and Trump.

This is because the term triggers and simultaneously draws meaning from a powerful anti-immigration narrative, which presents the disillusioned working classes as an oppressed majority by a secret elite who, in collaboration with figures embedded in the political system, use immigration as a mechanism of control.

Thus, by using language in this way Boris Johnson is able to legitimise his position and gain support from those who believe in this narrative. Moreover, this is the very same narrative that gave substance to claims made by the leave campaign and Boris Johnson that Turkey’s entry into the EU is not only something to be feared but is also a reason for the UK to leave the EU.

The insinuation being that Turks would overrun the UK if they gained entry to the EU.

In these examples, the ability of a narrative to give legitimacy not only to an undefined term but also to a radical insinuation, illustrate the power narratives have.

Essentially a narrative is a story which is comprised of a protagonist (normally a force for good) who is on a mission to resolve a disruption caused by an antagonist (normally a malevolent force). The narrative is concluded when the antagonist eventually brings order to the chaos caused by the antagonist. Accordingly, the perception of any event can be influenced by how it is formulated into the above narrative structure.

The opening scenes of the 2017 film Hostiles well illustrate this, as it depicts a violent and graphic attack by Native Americans against a family of European settlers. The dynamics of the scene immediately position the brown Comanches as being the antagonists (the barbarians), and the white European settlers as the protagonists (the victims). What such a narrative formulation negates are the horrific events which provoked a barbaric response.

These same conventions of narrative framing, and the response they elicit also apply to narratives within society. For example, the anti-immigration narrative starts from immigrants landing on the shores and illegitimately taking the jobs of the indigenous population and consequently throwing their world into chaos.

What this type of narrative formulation ignores are the preceding and ongoing colonial and proxy wars that have caused instability in the countries of immigrants, and the inherent nature of the democratic capitalist system where corporations exploit migrant and native labour forces in a drive to maximise profits.

Moreover, narratives can draw from other socially embedded narratives to legitimise a specific narrative component. For example, the anti-immigration narrative relies heavily on the war on terror narrative and the negative view of Muslims it produced.

The inference being that terrorism is associated with Muslims including those living in Western countries and, as a result, through a particular skewed logic, this negative perception is extended to all types of immigration. Trump’s unfounded claim that terrorists are trying to enter the US by joining ‘Central American migrant caravans’ well illustrates this association.

To further understand the interaction between language and narratives, consider Jordan Peterson’s words to describe Islam’s Prophet. Peterson, who is a professor of psychology at the University of Toronto and has gained fame on YouTube, argues Islam is fundamentally different from other religions and while doing so refers to Prophet Muhammad as ‘a warlord’.