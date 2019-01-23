Three men and one teenager were charged with plotting to attack a Muslim enclave in upstate New York with explosive devices, police said Tuesday.

Police began an investigation into the plot in Greece, New York, after a student showed a picture to another student and said the person in the photo "looks like a school shooter."

After conducting the investigation, police discovered a plot to attack the Muslim community of Islamberg, New York.

"There was a plan to attack this community with weapons," said Greece Police Chief Patrick Phelan at a news conference.

TRT World's Alican Ayanlar has more.

The Greece Police Department arrested Brian Colaneri, 20, Vincent Vetromile, 19, and Andrew Crysel, 18, on Saturday. All three were charged with three counts of first-degree criminal possession of a dangerous weapon and one count of fourth-degree conspiracy.

Police also arrested and charged a 16-year-old boy in connection to the plot and under a new law are trying him as an adolescent.