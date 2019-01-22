Police on Tuesday suspended the search for a light aircraft carrying Cardiff City's new signing Emiliano Sala after it disappeared over the English Channel en route to the Welsh capital for the soccer player to make his club debut.

They said a number of floating objects had been seen in the water but were unable to confirm whether any were from the missing aircraft.

"Search and rescue operations have been suspended as the sun has now set," Guernsey Police said on Tuesday evening.

"The current plan is for (them) to resume at sunrise tomorrow."

Sala, signed by Cardiff on Saturday from French club Nantes for a club record fee of $19.3 million, was on board a small single-engine plane flying to Cardiff that went missing around 20 kilometres north of the island of Guernsey.

In a statement, Guernsey police said the missing aircraft had been flying from Nantes to Cardiff with two people on board.