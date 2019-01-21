WORLD
2 MIN READ
Protests continue in Jordan against tight austerity measures
Jordan has a high public debt and has taken in millions of refugees from conflicts in the region.
Protests continue in Jordan against tight austerity measures
Demonstrators shout slogans during an anti-austerity protest in Amman, Jordan on June 4, 2018. / Reuters
January 21, 2019

Jordan is relying on loans to keep its struggling economy going. 

The IMF has provided $1.2 billion at low interest rates and urged the international community to offer more aid. 

Jordan has a high public debt and has taken in millions of refugees from conflicts in the region. 

Jordan suffers from high unemployment, with regional conflicts weighing on business confidence. 

Poor economic growth has reduced tax revenues, forcing Jordan to borrow heavily abroad and also to resort to more domestic financing.

Recommended

Jordanians have for months been protesting against economic reforms proposed by their government. 

Last summer, thousands of Jordanians took to the streets over legislation that would have raised income taxes, and implemented tough IMF-backed austerity measures. 

It led to the resignation of prime minister Hani Mulki.

TRT World's Rahul Radhakrishnan reports from Amman.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe