It's been a year since Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch to drive the YPG and Daesh terror groups from Afrin in northern Syria.

On January 20, 2018, Turkey, in cooperation with the Free Syrian Army (FSA), launched Operation Olive Branch with the stated aim of eliminating the PYD/PKK and Daesh terrorist presence in Syria’s northern Afrin district.

The PYD/PKK has enjoyed a significant presence in Afrin, which lies close to the Turkish border since mid-2012, when Syrian regime forces withdrew from the area without a fight.

The operation lasted 58 days and eventually cleared the YPG from the city.

Ankara says the PKK terror group's Syrian branches, the YPG and PYD were using tunnels and local collaborators to infiltrate Turkey.

Fight against Daesh

Turkey first recognised Daesh as a terrorist organisation more than five years ago and promised to continue its fight against Daesh even after the US withdraws from Syria.

Daesh has also posed a security threat within Turkey's borders.

At least 290 people were killed and more than 1,300 other people were injured in at least eight different Daesh attacks, according to reports.

Ankara says its main goal is to stop the flow of Daesh fighters from travelling between Turkey and Syria.

As a part of those operations Turkey has arrested more than 4,000 people accused of being Daesh members.

Around 61,000 foreign nationals are banned from entering Turkey because of suspected links to Daesh. About 1,000 others accused of links to the group are awaiting deportation.