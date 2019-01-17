Indian navy divers found the body of one of 15 miners who went missing in a flooded coal mine in a remote corner of the country more than a month ago, officials said on Thursday.

Rescuers have been struggling to pump water out of the 370-feet-deep illegal "rat-hole" coal mine in the northeastern state of Meghalaya, where the men have been trapped for 35 days.

"One body has been detected by Indian Navy divers using a remotely operated underwater vehicle," the navy said on Twitter.

"The depth is 160 feet and the body has been pulled up to the mouth of rat-hole mine and shall be extracted out of the mine under the supervision of doctors," the tweet said.

Deadly banned mines