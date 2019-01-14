Turkey has no problem with Kurds and aims to fight terror groups threatening national security, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a phone call with his US counterpart on Monday.

A statement from the Turkish presidency said Erdogan and US President Donald Trump discussed the idea of a terror-free safe zone in Syria's northern region.

Turkey backs Trump's decision on the withdrawal of US forces from Syria, Erdogan said, extending all kinds of support in this regard.

The two leaders agreed to advance bilateral economic relations.

TRT World spoke with Turkish political analyst Yusuf Erim on Erdogan-Trump phone conversation, who said, "It was definitely a needed phone call after this morning's Twitter rant by president of the US."

Manbij roadmap