German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Sunday that Germany would probably not taken in ‘high tax revenues’ this year.

"The good times in which the state kept taking in more taxes than expected are coming to an end,” the minister told the German newspaper Bild am Sonntag.

Germany’s economy in 2019

Scholz has his civil servants working on plans for the case of an economic downturn in Germany for this year.

“Should economic performance weaken, tax cuts and additional expenditures are planned,”he told the German magazine Spiegel.

Though many experts have discouraged general tax cuts for Germany in recent years, due to its two trillion euros in state debts, minister Scholz believes that such measures would be justified as a means against a possible recession, which could hit the biggest economy of the EU.

Scholz therefore seems to expect a downturn. Moreover, the Social Democrat politician reiterated his plan to keep the ‘solidarity surcharge’ for high income earners, while for low and middle incomes it should expire by 2021.

The solidarity surcharge is a tax introduced after Western Germany ‘absorbed’ the former Warsaw Pact member East Germany in 1990 - to overcome the economic burden this huge political step would cost.

Although the minister insists on not incurring new debt in the future, his fiscal policies foresee less revenue, tax cuts and more government spending, a combination that could increase the deficit.

The federal budget deficit has been consistently low since 2012, and since 2014, the German government was even able to record surpluses.

A possible downturn for Germany’s economy could affect its partners in the EU. Germany is has the biggest market and is the biggest contributor to the EU budget. It has played a crucial role in bailing out weaker EU members from the debt crisis.