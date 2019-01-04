After it was reported in October last year that Iran might have deployed short-range ballistic missiles in Iraq, the anxiety of Israeli officials over their main regional foe was heightened.

Israeli Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman was quick to retaliate, saying that his country will counter any Iranian threat wherever it came from.

That was a significant development as Israel had already used its jets to strike suspected Iran-backed militias in neighboring Syria, with which the Jewish state shares a border.

During the seven-year long Syrian civil war, Israel reportedly struck militant positions in the country more than a hundred times.

But it had largely refrained from carrying out any military action in Iraq, where Iran also exerts political and military influence.

On December 31, Major General Tamir Hayman, the chief of Israel’s military intelligence, reiterated the concerns of Israeli leaders, saying: “Iraq is under growing influence of the [covert Iranian foreign operations unit] Qods Force and Iran.”

The Israelis have long seen Iran’s involvement in Iraq as a way to establish a land route to supply weapons to Hezbollah, the Lebanon-based Shia militant organisation that has fought Israel on multiple occasions.

“For the Israelis the presence of militias in Iraq is not an issue. They pose no threat to them. But if that presence enables Iran to place its missiles that could reach Israel then Israel will try to establish terms to take them out,” Joost Hiltermann, Programme Director for the Middle East and North Africa at the International Crisis Group, told TRT World.

“I am not saying that this is going to happen but there are people in Israel who are basically telling the Iranians not to do it.”

Israeli fears have been triggered by the perception that Iran is trying to equip Hezbollah with precision-guided missiles in Northern Iraq, Hiltermann explained.

Unlike Syria, Iraq doesn’t share a border with Israel. But Iran-backed militias have fought Daesh in both countries and left Tel Aviv wondering about the lingering effect of those fighters on its future security.