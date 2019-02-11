A group of pro-Sisi members in the Egyptian parliament initiated a new constitutional change that sought to set new term-limits for the presidency. Proposed amendments suggest that the current four-year term should be increased to six years.

The most curious aspect of the amendments proposed is the additional clause, which suggests a restart of Sisi’s presidential term, potentially allowing him to remain in power until 2034. On February 5, the relevant parliamentary committee approved these amendments.

Given the lack of transparent and democratic electoral processes in the country, the new amendments are designed to allow Sisi to run for the presidency as long as possible. In other words, we are looking at a possible lifetime presidency for Egypt’s strongman.

This is ultimately something that the Egyptians have become accustomed to. In the Hosni Mubarak era, president from 1981 to 2011, there were no term limits for his presidency. The same person could remain president for an unlimited amount of time.

In fact there was no multi-candidate presidential election from 1981-2005. The constitution, approved by former President Anwar Sadat, suggested that the presidential candidate should be put forward by parliament and that a referendum should be held to approve the nomination.

So, Hosni Mubarak was repeatedly elected with referendums after he received nominations from parliament, which consisted of members mainly from his own National Democratic Party.

The referendums were problematic and considered illegitimate by many, as the electoral process was neither free nor democratic. The results of these referendums reveal the picture more clearly. Mubarak received aproval ratings of 98.5 percent in 1981, 97 in 1987, 96 in 1993 and, 94 in the 1999 referendum.

During those years, criticism towards Mubarak's regime increased, and the government had to make a new amendment to the constitution, allowing multi-candidate elections.

In 2005, Hosni Mubarak competed with Ayman Nour in the country’s first ever multi-candidate elections. The result was hardly any different. Mubarak was elected president with 88 percent of the vote. The following years witnessed an increase of criticism against the Mubarak regime for its undemocratic nature.

When it was understood that either Mubarak or his son Gamal would be running in the 2011 presidential elections, the Egyptian public's discontent bubbled over and was one of the catalysts for taking to the streets on January 25, 2011. The large-scale protests eventually resulted in the overthrow of the Mubarak regime.

The 2011 revolution was hope for millions in Egypt who aspired for a democratic country. During the post-revolutionary period, Egypt took steps towards democratisation, and the first free and fair parliamentary elections took place in late 2011.