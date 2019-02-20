For nearly two weeks protesters in Haiti have been demanding that President Jovenel Moise resigns over skyrocketing prices that have more than doubled for basic goods, allegations of corruption, and double-digit inflation.

But when Moise broke his silence, a week after the protests began, he chose to pour fuel on the fire instead of cooling down the protesters.

Moise said during a televised address late on Thursday: "[I] will not leave the country in the hands of armed gangs and drug traffickers."

Even though Moise refused to step down, Prime Minister Jean-Henry Ceant said over the weekend that he has agreed to reduce specific government budgets by 30 percent, limit the travel of government officials and remove all non-essential privileges they enjoy, including phone cards.

"The government is making statements that are not changing anything at this point," said Hector Jean, a moto-taxi driver, said he recently had to buy a gallon of gas for 500 gourdes ($6), more than twice what he normally pays.

"It's very hard to bring something home," he said. "I have three kids."

Other goods have also doubled in price in recent weeks: A sack of rice now costs $18 and a can of dry beans around $7. Also, a gallon of cooking oil has gone up to nearly $11 from $7.

Referred to as ‘Banana Man’, prominent entrepreneur Moise burst onto the political stage with the populist message of restoring the impoverished Caribbean country, the world’s first ‘black nation’ after the successful rebellion of slaves against French colonialism in 1804.

But his famous promise “food on every plate and money in every pocket” has not materialised since he became president in 2017.

"A government that cannot give its people nourishment and water must step down," said Prophete Hilaire, a young protester who was marching in the capital city Port-au-Prince.

Since it became independent two hundred years ago, Haiti has not been able to thrive economically. While recovering from the wounds of brutal colonisation the country became caught in the colonial rivalry between Western powers in the Caribbean.