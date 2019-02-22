Egypt has executed the death sentences of nine people who were accused of taking part in the assassination of country’s chief public prosecutor, Hisham Barakat in 2015. Another three were hanged last week because of their role in the killing of police officer Nabil Farag in 2013.

In both cases, the convicted were members of the Muslim Brotherhood, the largest civil society movement in Egypt, which was designated a terrorist organisation in Egypt after the July 3 military coup in 2013.

Amnesty International and many civil rights groups have said that the men were forced to confess their accused role in those events under heavy torture and called for a suspension of the executions.

Even the daughter of the late prosecutor, Marwa Barakat said that those nine people are not the real killers of her father and they should not be held responsible. She further stated that it would be a great mistake to punish these men. Social media was filled with videos and comments in support of the men who were widely believed to be innocent.

The Muslim Brotherhood movement also issued a statement stating that the Egyptian regime holds the responsibility for these unjust death sentences. The movement stated that they denounce violence and have never conducted any attacks against the regime forces.

The Egyptian government, however, claims the opposite. Cairo accused the Muslim Brotherhood of the assassination of Hisham Barakat, despite the movement's strong condemnation of the attack. In the following days, Egyptian security forces conducted operations and arrested some Muslim Brotherhood members, including those who were recently executed.

On February 20, Amnesty International issued a strongly worded condemnation of the Egyptian regime stating that the “execution of nine men after an unfair trial is a monumental disgrace.”

Amnesty International’s North Africa Campaigns Director Najia Bounaim said that “the Egyptian authorities must urgently halt this bloody execution spree which has seen them repeatedly putting people to death after grossly unfair trials in recent weeks.”

Despite international outrage, the Egyptian regime went ahead with the executions, and it is feared that it may continue to do so. Rights movements are concerned that more innocent Egyptians, many of them members of the Muslim Brotherhood, will be subject to execution of their death penalties.

The executions caused an uproar among many Egyptians as well as international observers, however, Western governments remained silent. While the governments of the US, Germany, France, Italy and the United Kingdom did not make any statements about the executions, media outlets were careful in their wording as they focused mainly on Egypt's 'fight against terrorism' rather than the unjust sentences.

What is more disturbing is that Egypt will be hosting European leaders in a summit between EU and Arab countries in Sharm el Sheikh on February 24-25.