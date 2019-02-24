Leaders from European Union and Arab League countries pledged on Sunday to boost cooperation in the fight against terrorism and to tackle unauthorised migration at a first-ever summit high in symbolism but likely to yield few concrete results.

Under tight security at the Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi opened two days of talks with a speech celebrating what he described as historic cooperation between the two organizations.

But despite the public display of unity, just drafting a summit statement has proved difficult.

EU and Arab League foreign ministers failed to agree earlier this month on a text after Hungary objected to the section on migration.

Europe's migration challenge is at the heart of the two-day meeting, being held under the slogan "Investing in Stability."

Desperate to bring migrant arrivals under control, the EU offered the summit last October as a symbolic sweetener to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi.

What EU wants from Sisi

The EU wants Sisi to order the Egyptian coast guard to pick up migrants leaving Libya and take them back to the African mainland, ensuring they do not become Europe's responsibility.

Sissi, in turn, receives high-profile European recognition, promotion for Sharm el Sheikh, and is likely to avoid any lessons on human rights.

While the number of people crossing the central Mediterranean has now dropped to a seven-year low, Europe's inability to agree on how to manage the arrivals has sparked a major political crisis, as nations bicker over who should take responsibility and whether other EU partners should help out.

Some, like Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Hungary, claim that extremists are entering among the refugees.

Praises for Egypt

Just days before the summit, the head of the EU's border and coast guard agency praised the authorities in Cairo for preventing any migrant from setting out for Europe from the Egyptian coast since 2016.

"There are no boats coming directly from Egypt to the European Union," Frontex director Fabrice Leggeri said. "The cooperation with Egypt is really encouraging and is developing."