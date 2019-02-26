In 2002, Ijaz ul Haq, a seasoned Pakistani politician, was on a crisis management tour of the Middle East. A few months earlier militants had stormed India’s parliament building, killing nine people.

New Delhi blamed Pakistan for the attack.

The two nuclear-armed neighbours, who share a long border, were on the brink of war. General Pervez Musharraf, the then president, sent Haq as a special envoy to the member countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council, entrusting him with the task of seeking help.

“We were basically trying to get GCC to pressure India into easing the tension,” he told TRT World.

Haq was delegated with the responsibility as he had a strong rapport with Gulf rulers, thanks in large part to his father, Pakistan's former military ruler Zia ul Haq.

Then in one of the meetings, the head of an Arab state suggested that India be invited to the upcoming session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), a group of 57 Muslim countries. Haq was asked to take back the message to Musharraf.

“And I said we don’t even have to ask our president to answer that. We made it clear right then that Pakistan will quit OIC if India was ever invited. It was a tense meeting and was wrapped up in 10 minutes,” he said.

Pakistan has blocked India’s inclusion in OIC meetings since the organisation was formed in 1969, citing the continuing human rights violations in India-administered Kashmir.

But next month Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will be present at the gathering in Abu Dhabi, marking a policy shift that many in the Indian media see as New Delhi’s diplomatic win over its arch-rival.

Swaraj will attend as a “guest of honour” at the UAE’s invitation and will address the opening session.

“This would be really embarrassing for Pakistan especially considering what’s happening in (India-administered) Kashmir right now,” said Haq.

New Delhi has launched a crackdown against political activists and pro-independence leaders since a February 14 suicide attack by a local militant in Kashmir killed more than 40 Indian paramilitary troops.

Kashmiris have reacted strongly to the OIC’s invitation to the Indian minister. Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Geelani said it was like “rubbing salt on our wounds.”

A change of heart?