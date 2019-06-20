Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced on Thursday that it had downed a US surveillance drone.

In a statement on its website, it was said an RQ-4 Global Hawk type drone was shot down after entering Iranian airspace in the country's south.

A US official who spoke on condition of anonymity told ABC News Thursday that Iran had shot down a US military drone over the Strait of Hormuz.

Later during the day, the commander of the Revolutionary Guard said that while Iran has no intention of war with anyone, it's "ready for war."

Tensions have been rising between the US and Iran since last year, when the US unilaterally withdrew from a 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and the five permanent members of the UN Security Council plus Germany.

Iran recently has quadrupled its production of low-enriched uranium and threatened to boost its enrichment closer to weapons-grade levels, trying to pressure Europe for new terms to the 2015 deal.

Earlier, Capt. Bill Urban, a US Central Command spokesman, declined to comment when asked if an American drone was shot down.

However, he told The Associated Press: "There was no drone over Iranian territory."

The reported shootdown of the RQ-4 Global Hawk comes after the US military previously alleged Iran fired a missile at another drone last week that responded to the attack on two oil tankers near the Gulf of Oman. The US blames Iran for the attack on the ships, which Tehran denies.

The White House separately said it was aware of reports of a missile strike on Saudi Arabia amid a campaign targeting the kingdom by Yemen's Iranian-allied Houthi rebels.