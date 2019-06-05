Jailed Australian Cardinal George Pell launched an appeal Wednesday against his landmark conviction for child sex abuse, branding the charges against him as "bizarre" and "impossible".

Pell, 77, left his prison cell under police guard to attend the two-day hearing, battling his conviction in December on five counts of sexually assaulting two choirboys in Melbourne's St Patrick's Cathedral in 1996 and 1997.

The Vatican's former number three -- who managed the church's vast finances and helped elect two popes -- was sentenced in March to six years in prison, becoming the most senior Catholic ever jailed for child sex abuse.

Wearing his clerical collar and a black suit, Pell took notes of the proceedings as his lawyer, Bret Walker, detailed a long "catalogue" of elements he said should have prevented his client's conviction.

Walker argued mainly that Pell's jury verdict was unreasonably based on the testimony of a single surviving victim and that the judge in his trial unfairly disallowed defence evidence.

Pell's second victim died of a drug overdose in 2014 and never officially disclosed the abuse.

Walker said the timing of the assaults in the cathedral and its sacristy following Sunday masses was "impossible" given the dates and Pell's publicly verified movements on the days in question.

Walker said Pell was mingling with congregants at the western door of the cathedral when the abuse purportedly took place. "The word is alibi," Walker said, adding that the entire case against the cardinal amounted to a "bizarre unlikelihood".

Pell and his legal team also claim it was not possible for the two choirboys to have left their group unnoticed or for any sexual assault in the sacristy to have gone undetected when the cathedral was busy following mass.

The appeal was being heard by three judges of Victoria State's Supreme Court: Chief Justice Anne Ferguson, President of the Court of Appeal Chris Maxwell and Justice Mark Weinberg.

The hearing is scheduled to continue until Thursday before the three judges make a decision on his case, a process that could take several weeks.

They could reject the appeal, order a retrial or acquit Pell. Any ruling could be appealed further to Australia's High Court.

'Breathtakingly arrogant'

Prior to Wednesday's hearing, the three judges visited Saint Patrick's cathedral to understand the evidence that was considered by the jury, a court spokesman said.