Denmark is holding a general election Wednesday, and unlike other European countries, far-right populists don't seem to be on the rise there.

The governing centre-right coalition led by Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen faces strong pressure from the centre-left Social Democrats, who are poised to make a comeback after four years in opposition.

All the same, the Social Democrats, under the leadership of Mette Frederiksen, have had to toughen their stance on immigration to win back voters who drifted to right-wing parties in 2015, when Europe's migration crisis was at a peak.

"Every day they are changing so many rules, almost impossible for asylum seekers, it's difficult to expect something good, there is something I'm worried about, to leave my family, so I have a big fear," said Dejene Daba, an asylum seeker.