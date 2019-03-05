The US State Department said between 600,000 and 800,000 people are trafficked across international borders every year and 80 percent of those are women.

A survey by the UN found that human trafficking cases have reached a record-high in recent years.

The survey - Global Report On Trafficking In Persons - conducted by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) for 2016 has noted that armed conflict and displacement are major drivers of human trafficking.

The UNODC’s report also said that while countries are finding more victims - mostly women trafficked for sex - and convicting more traffickers, the total number of convictions remained very low in many nations - especially in Africa and the Middle East.

And around 17,000 people are trafficked in the US every year.