A court on Thursday found a French cardinal guilty of failing to report to authorities allegations of sexual abuse of minors by a priest, a surprise decision that alleged victims see as a victory for child protection and a strong signal to the Catholic Church.

The Lyon court handed Cardinal Philippe Barbarin a six-month suspended prison sentence for not reporting the cases in the period between July 2014 and June 2015.

Alleged victims of the Rev Bernard Preynat claim Barbarin and other church officials covered up for him for years, but the statute of limitations had expired on some charges and even the victims had expected that the cardinal would be acquitted.

Five other defendants were acquitted.

He is the third senior French cleric to be found guilty of failing to report sex abuse.

"I have decided to go to see the Holy Father to hand him my resignation.

He will receive me in a few days' time," Barbarin told a news conference after the verdict.

'Justice will be done'

Barbarin was not present at the Lyon court. His lawyer, Jean-Felix Luciani, said he will appeal.

"This is a decision that is not fair at the juridical level," Luciani said. He added, "We hope that at the next step, justice will be done."

The Vatican didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Preynat has confessed to abusing Boy Scouts in the 1970s and '80s and will be tried separately.

Nine people who said the priest abused them brought the case against Barbarin to court.