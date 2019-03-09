Dozens of gangland videographers in the US are risking their lives to provide a voice for communities routinely ignored by mainstream media.

One of them is Shawn Cotton, who wears a bulletproof vest and carries a gun, in order to interview street gangs and rappers in high-crime areas, before posting the video on YouTube.

The 28-year-old quit his $7-an-hour job at a Texas big-box store six years ago and has gone on to achieve financial success interviewing street-gang members and rappers in high-crime neighbourhoods across the US, then posting the videos on his popular YouTube channel.

Cotton, who travels nationwide but considers Texas home, speaks about the risks: getting caught in the crossfire of warring gangs during interviews, or inviting the wrath of gangs who believe the reporters favour hated rivals.

Young gang members, eager to ascend a gang’s hierarchy, might shoot producers, not out of anger, but merely for the status that killing VIPs can confer.

Site creators exchange intel on which gangs have it out for what gangland reporters.

TRT World's Philip Owira reports.

Other top channels in the genre include Chicago World News, HoodVlogs in Los Angeles and Detroit's CharlieBo313. When it comes to his channel, Cotton said, his subscribers often dictate where he travels, encouraging him to cover specific gangs or rappers locked in escalating disputes.