WORLD
3 MIN READ
Killings of teens spark debate over rising knife crimes in Britain
Knives are the most common murder weapon in the UK, where guns are tightly restricted. About 40 percent of murder victims were stabbed to death last year, while only 4 percent were shot.
Killings of teens spark debate over rising knife crimes in Britain
Police forensic officers at the scene in east London Saturday March 2, 2019, following the fatal stabbing of a 17-year-old girl on Friday night. / AP
March 9, 2019

There were 285 knife murders in England and Wales in the year to March 2018, the highest number since comparable records began in 1946. The number of people admitted to hospitals with blade injuries rose 8 percent from the year before.

After falling for a decade, knife crime is on the rise in Britain.

Both the causes of the crime wave and its solutions are hotly disputed. Police leaders and opposition politicians blame years of public spending cuts by the Conservative-led government, which has slashed funding to police by almost 20 percent since 2010, leading to 20,000 fewer officers on the streets.

The UK government cuts to local budgets also mean there are fewer youth programmes and after-school activities and worse mental health services for young people in many areas.

"Of course there's a link between youth centres having massive cuts, mental health services having massive cuts, schools having massive cuts, children's services having massive cuts and young people having less constructive things to do," said London Mayor Sadiq Khan, a member of the opposition Labour Party.

"The government needs to wake up, reverse these cuts to our police — but also our preventative services too," he told Sky News.

Recommended

The government denies austerity is to blame. May insisted Monday there was "no direct correlation between certain crimes and police numbers."

She was contradicted by Britain's most senior police officer, who said "of course there is" a link between crime levels and police numbers.

Experts say rising crime can't be blamed solely on government cuts. Police and community workers say the surge in violence is partly driven by battles over control of the illegal drug trade. Social media plays a role in escalating disputes from online threats into real-life violence.

TRT World's Assed Baig reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover