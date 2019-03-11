The big smile on Lara Shahin’s face as she walks into her office on International Women’s Day is hard to miss. She rushes back from an interview with a local radio station in Amman, Jordan that is honoring the holiday by having Shahin speak about her expanding business, an organization that helps Syrian women refugees become entrepreneurs of their own.

“We’re breaking the barriers of the traditional image of a Syrian woman,” says Shahin, 37. “And it really is for the best.”

Her company, Syrian Jasmine, sells and promotes Syrian handicrafts and artisanal soaps made of 100 percent natural products, such as olive oil, shea butter and essential oils. They are all made by Syrian refugee women who are now living in Jordan.

But it wasn’t until recently that her company began to thrive. Her goal now is to pave a path for other Syrian refugee women across the region to reach entrepreneurial self-sufficiency, as well.

“This June, I’ll be opening up my second location in Istanbul, where I’m hoping to reach an even larger population of Syrian women and other international clientele,” says Shahin.

Last month, she received her first large order for an international shipment to the United Kingdom – an opportunity that has the potential to turn into a partnership. In addition to selling products, her company hosts soap-making and crochet workshops, through the Airbnb Experiences network, for locals and tourists alike looking to learn new skills.

Her success is quite unique to the female refugee narrative in the Middle East, but the process has been anything but smooth.

Shahin fled from war-torn Damascus in 2012 with her parents and siblings after their lives were threatened for helping shelter fleeing war victims in their home.

Like many refugees coming from Syria, she never thought that this situation would be permanent. So instead of searching for a full-time job in Jordan, she continued dedicating her time to aid work with organizations that help less fortunate families living in refugee camps.

Jordan hosts 671,428 Syrian refugees – the third largest group of registered refugees in the region, but second in terms of the demographic ratio of Syrians in the country, according to UNHCR reports.

As she continued visiting the camps, she noticed a pattern of women producing homemade items, including soaps, creams, and colourful crochet blankets. For them it was a matter of necessity so that they wouldn’t have to buy the products. Then she noticed that some women would even sell their products to their neighbours in the camps.

Handmade crafts are an integral part of Syrian culture. In fact, textiles represented 63 percent of Syria’s industrial sector before the war began.

“The biggest thing I noticed was that these women had all the tools to create a business of their own, but didn’t have the knowledge of how to use them,” remembers Shahin.

And that is how the idea of Syrian Jasmine was born.

Shahin began by gathering a group of five women and teaching them how to create their products more efficiently, with less expensive ingredients, market them and then sell them in a profitable way.

“I realized that starting this business and selling these items, would not only help me as the sole provider of my family, but also other Syrian women who needed an extra source of income to survive and thrive,” explained Shahin.

But she had two main obstacles that faced her: being a refugee with limited labour market rights – and being born a woman.

Although Jordan offers a limited amount work permits for refugees, the process involved in obtaining one is quite complex. And most work permits are only approved for specific job sectors, such as the agricultural sector, which is granted the most permits.