After years of intense fighting between Daesh and US-backed, YPG-led SDF, the self-proclaimed caliphate is fighting perhaps its last battle in a distant Syrian village called Baghouz.

Spread over a territory measuring just half a square kilometre, Baghouz is located on the banks of the Euphrates River, close to the Syria-Iraq border.

Not too long ago between 2014-2016, Daesh was ruling more than 11 million people, controlling large swathes of territory from northeastern Syria to northern and western Iraq, including highly populated cities like Mosul and Raqqa. But the US-backed SDF militants and other foreign and local forces have contributed to what seems to be the final defeat of the terror group.

YPG which dominates SDF is the Syrian wing of the PKK, which is recognised as a terrorist organisation by the US, EU and Turkey.

Here's a quick look at what's playing out in the armed group's last stronghold.

The final chase

On Sunday, the SDF attacked Baghouz, destroying some of the tunnels Daesh had built to protect its last holdout.

According to newspaper reports, at least 500 militants along with 4,000 women and children are holed up in the village. The SDF has laid siege from three different directions, with Syrian regime forces manning the other side of the river.

Across the Syria border, Iraqi military alongside with its Shiite militia allies are also watching any Daesh movement, keeping the armed group away from the borderline, which once helped the group reinforce its military position in both Iraq and Syria.

Furthermore, the US Air Force, one of the world’s leading air powers, has been instrumental in destroying much of Daesh’s military infrastructure in both Syria and Iraq.