Golan Heights used to be described as ‘Israeli-occupied’ until this year's human rights report was released by the US State Department. The decision came amid intensified efforts by Israel to win US recognition of its claim to sovereignty over territory it captured from Syria during the 1967 Middle East war.

Israel's move to take over the territory in 1981 was a step that has never been recognised internationally.

Israel also claimed the West Bank and Gaza Strip during the June 1967 conflict. Under a UN Security Council resolution, the territories that Israel annexed are regarded internationally as occupied.

On Monday, Republican US Senator Lindsey Graham toured Golan Heights with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and pledged to lobby the Trump administration to recognise the area as belonging to Israel.

There was no immediate comment from Israeli leaders over the US change in terminology, which stopped short of a formal declaration accepting the territorial claim.

The terms ‘occupied’ and ‘under occupation’ are not included in a separate section in the State Department report on the West Bank and Gaza, referring to Palestinian territories.

It's ‘linguistic’, not policy

According to a State Department official, the report was focused on human right issues, not legal terminology. The official, commenting on the absence of those words said: "The policy on the status of the territories has not changed."