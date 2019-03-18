The United States strongly denied on Sunday a report that it intended to leave almost 1,000 troops in Syria, adding plans for a residual force of around 200 troops had not changed.

The Wall Street Journal had reported on Sunday that as talks with Turkey, European allies as well as US-backed SDF have failed to produce a deal on a "safe zone" in northeastern Syria, the US now intended to keep working with YPG-dominated group in the country.

The YPG is the Syrian branch of the PKK terror group that has waged a deadly armed campaign against the Turkish state for more than three decades claiming more than 40,000 lives.

Turkey, the US and the EU recognise the PKK as a terrorist organisation.

The US has allied itself with the PKK/YPG to fight Daesh in Syria, but Turkeyargues that using one terror group to fight another makes no sense.

The WSJ report quoted US officials as saying the plan could see up to 1,000 US forces spread across the country.

"A claim reported this evening by a major US newspaper that the US military is developing plans to keep nearly 1,000 US troops in Syria is factually incorrect," General Joseph Dunford, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, said in a statement.