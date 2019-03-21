Turkish Airlines has denied rumours that its shares are being sold to foreign investors.

"News reports about the sale of Turkish Airlines that surface from time to time have no basis in reality," Yahya Ustun, the airline's top media relations official, said on Wednesday.

Since last week, misleading reports have emerged on the internet saying that Turkey’s national carrier has sold a minority stake to Qatar Airways under a multi-billion dollar deal, according to Daily Sabah.

"We wish to respectfully inform the public that we reserve our legal rights about these baseless speculations," Ustun said on Twitter, indicating the company might take action against those spreading false reports.

Turkish Airlines regularly features among top international carriers in rating lists of best airlines.