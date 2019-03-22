Multiple Democratic presidential candidates are giving next week’s American Israel Public Affairs Committee's (AIPAC) annual conference in Washington a miss.

Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, former US Representative Beto O'Rourke of Texas, and Senator Kamala Harris of California, are among the 2020 contenders who are skipping the annual conference.

It comes as the liberal advocacy group MoveOn has called on Democratic presidential candidates to avoid this year's policy conference, saying AIPAC had tried to thwart the Iran nuclear deal and had employed "anti-Muslim and anti-Arab rhetoric".

Focus on AIPAC sharpened recently when congresswoman Ilhan Omar came under fire for saying that support for Israel is founded firmly on the financial support the group garners. She later suggested some lawmakers exhibit dual loyalty when it comes to Israel.

Her remarks drew bipartisan criticism and a rebuke from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Omar ended up apologising for her comments.

So, what does AIPAC do?

AIPAC is a nonprofit organisation that works to influence US policy towards Israel, it is the most powerful pro-Israel group in the country. Put simply, it lobbies members of Congress, organises trips to Israel for lawmakers and also hosts a highly publicised conference every year.

While the organisation is barred from directly donating to candidates it encourages its more than 100,000 members to do so.

AIPAC has lent strong backing to Netanyahu’s policies during his 13 years in power, although some US Jewish organisations have had reservations over Israel’s shift to the right.

Is it ‘all about the Benjamins’?

Not entirely.

According to USA Today, the group has spent $14 million overall lobbying Congress to further its agenda - $3.8 million of which was spent in 2018.