With the Russia meddling probe complete, US President Donald Trump has unexpectedly pivoted to health care, alarming fellow Republicans who warn there is no coherent Obamacare replacement ready and galvanising Democrats.

The president trumpeted his renewed belligerence against the Affordable Care Act (ACA) this week when the Justice Department announced it was siding with a federal court ruling that declared the health care law, which has reduced the numbers of uninsured Americans by 20 million, unconstitutional.

"Obamacare is a disaster" that must be repealed, Trump tweeted on Thursday, repeating a newly framed campaign narrative that Republicans will become "the party of great health care" when it unveils a better plan.

'Trolling the Democrats'

But Trump, who was only recently cleared by Special Counsel Robert Mueller of colluding with Russia over election interference, offered no specifics or timetable for a replacement.

Will the political gamble help Trump's 2020 re-election efforts, as he moves to reassure supporters that he is honouring a campaign pledge to dismantle his predecessor Barack Obama's signature domestic achievement? Or does it play into Democratic hands?

Some Republicans are confounded by Trump's pivot, with moderate Senator Susan Collins saying she remained "vehemently opposed to the administration seeking to invalidate the entire ACA."

Top House Republican Kevin McCarthy reportedly told the president he disagreed with the administration's push to invalidate Obamacare.

Even Republicans who enthusiastically support Trump acknowledge no fresh Obamacare replacement plan is in the offing, and its likelihood of passing a divided Congress would be minimal.

Some strategists say Trump is looking instead at injecting himself into the ongoing primary battle between some 15 Democratic presidential hopefuls, many of whom are advocating various versions of universal health care, such as Medicare for all.

"He's trolling the Democrats by doing this," conservative consultant Patrick Hynes, an advisor to former presidential candidates John McCain and Mitt Romney, told AFP news agency on Thursday.

"By throwing this stink bomb into the public debate, the president is going to force all Democrat candidates and most Democratic officials to the hard left on... a policy proposal that is indefensible on its finances."

'War' on Obamacare

Democrats, who ran successfully on shoring up health care for more Americans in last year's mid-term elections, were relishing the chance to do so again.