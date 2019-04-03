After twenty years in power, 82-year-old octogenarian Abdelaziz Bouteflika has resigned. Dressed in traditional garments, footage broadcast by Algerian news channels allegedly showed Bouteflika, frail and skeletal, handing over his resignation letter to the president of the Constitutional Council Tayeb Belaiz, in the presence of the President of the Council of the Nation, Abdelkader Bensalah, who is expected to head the interim government.

After six weeks of peaceful protests, which began on February 22 of this year, Algerians have used the street as their negotiating table to object to Bouteflika’s fifth term bid, call for Bouteflika’s resignation and the removal of the whole system, known as 'Le Pouvoir' or 'the power'.

"We believe that no more time is needed and that the proposed constitutional solution of implementing Articles 7, 8 and 102 must be implemented immediately and the process of managing the state within the framework of constitutional legitimacy," Salah said in an address yesterday at the National People’s Army Headquarters. Two hours later, Bouteflika announced his resignation.

A soft coup?

All eyes are now on the military and the subsequent measures undertaken with Bouteflika’s resignation. It is uncertain whether Ben Salah, following rumours his job was in jeopardy a few days ago, will take charge in overseeing presidential elections within the 90 days as stipulated by the constitution. Ben Salah could in fact be replaced by a more widely accepted personality to avoid backlash.

The in-fighting between the power clans was evident from the lack of consensus over Bouteflika’s successor, which is precisely what provoked Bouteflika’s fifth term bid earlier this year in the first place. With the army now holding the reins in siding with the people’s demands in forcing Bouteflika to step down, the clash of the clans is a cemented reality with the army removing the Bouteflika brothers and other influential oligarchs from the picture.

In colloquial fashion, Salah referred to the “gangs” heading the presidency—primarily the former president’s brother, Said—since Bouteflika’s debilitating stroke in 2013 forced his absence from the public eye.

With Said now reportedly arrested and the oligarchs barred from leaving Algeria and facing detention for corruption , the army has stepped out of the sidelines and moved front and centre.

This is not a coup akin to that which overthrew President Chadli Bendjadid in 1992, nor to the military coup in Egypt during the so-called Arab Spring. The army will attempt to interfere as little as possible in the subsequent process, so as not to antagonise the people, but just enough to ensure their objectives in maintaining the stability of the institutions.

There are more questions than answers to what is happening now and all eyes will be on the role of the military in the subsequent transition. Like the clash of the power clans, internal differences between the younger, high-ranking officers and the older generals have become speculative: were the former applying pressure to Salah to make it clear they would not adopt repressive measures like those witnessed during the October riots in 1988 or to undertake a coup like in 1992 which lead to 10 years of a brutal, bloody civil war? If so, will internal strife lead to radical changes within Algeria’s ruling mechanism?

What now?