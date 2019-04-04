Libyan army commander Khalifa Haftar in an audio recording posted online has ordered his forces to march to Tripoli, the capital of the UN-backed government, provoking criticism from Turkey, US and allies who warned of consequences.

Haftar, who commands the so-called Libya National Army [or LNA] based in the east, described his forces' move as a "victorious march" to "shake the lands under the feet of the unjust bunch."

He ordered forces not to open fire on any civilians saying, "whoever raises the white banner is safe."

His forces have taken over the town of Gharyan, 50 km from Tripoli.

"The clock had struck and it's high time. It's our date with the great conquest, so advance with trusted steps, and enter Tripoli in peace with those who want peace, as supporters of truth, not invaders," he said.

"Use your weapons only against those who prefer to confront and fight you, and only open fire when you are shot at."

Seizing Gharyan

His forces took full control of Gharyan on Thursday.

The taking of Gharyan after skirmishes on Wednesday with forces allied to Tripoli Prime Minister Fayez al Serraj culminated a rapid thrust westwards by Haftar's forces from his eastern stronghold of Benghazi.

The developments signified a serious escalation of the conflict in Libya that has dragged on since the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

"We fully control Gharyan and right now as we speak I'm driving through the town," Abdelsalam al Hassi, commander of the operation to secure western Libya, told Reuters news agency by telephone.

Sarraj earlier condemned Haftar's "escalation" and said he had ordered loyalist forces to prepare to "face all threats".

His interior ministry announced a "state of maximum alert" and powerful armed groups from Libya's western city of Misrata said they were ready to halt Haftar's advance.

Britain requests urgent UNSC meeting

Britain on Thursday requested an urgent UN Security Council meeting on Libya, diplomats said.

The council is expected to hold a closed-door meeting on Friday following the order from Haftar.

Turkey warns against harming national accord

Turkey is closely following the recent military escalation in the west of Libya, and it's "important to avoid attempts that would harm the spirit of national accord," Foreign Ministry spokesman, Hami Aksoy, said.

"We believe that the present division in Libya can only be overcome through intra-Libyan dialogue," it said.

Turkey said it supports the UN-facilitated National Conference which is planned to take place in Libya's Ghademes on April 14-16.

US and allies seek halt in Tripoli march

The governments of France, Italy, the United Arab Emirates, Britain and the United States said on Thursday they were deeply concerned about fighting around the Libyan town of Gharyan and urged all sides to immediately de-escalate tensions.