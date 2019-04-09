At least seven people, including a state legislator for India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), were killed in two separate attacks on Tuesday, officials said, days before India begins a general election.

BJP lawmaker Bheema Mandavi and four others were killed in the eastern state of Chhattisgarh after Maoist militants were suspected to have detonated a bomb as Mandavi and his entourage were driving back from a campaign appearance, district magistrate Topeshwar Verma said.

'Kishtwar attack'

In a separate attack, unidentified gunmen burst into a hospital in India-administered Kashmir and killed Chandrakant Sharma, a regional leader of a Hindu group linked to the BJP, along with his bodyguard, a police official said.

Authorities imposed an indefinite curfew in the town of Kishtwar, bordering the contested Muslim-majority region of Kashmir claimed by both India and Pakistan, and sent troops to the area.