Turkey will focus on structural reforms to achieve the target of becoming greater and more powerful, the treasury and finance minister said on Wednesday.

"This transformation and reform process will decisively continue in a four point five-year period with no election," Berat Albayrak said.

Speaking at a news conference to announce the government’s action plan, Albayrak said the financial sector prioritised a new set of structural reforms for 2019.

“Strengthening state-run lenders’ capital structure will be our first step,” he said, noting the Treasury will issue around $5 billion (28 billion Turkish lira) worth of government debt securities to make state banks’ balance sheets robust.

Albayrak said studies in coordination with the banking watchdog and banking association are continuing to support private lenders’ capital structure.