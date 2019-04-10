On March 8, a boat carrying 64 irregular migrants, including four women, was rescued by Tunisian navy off Zarzis, after it broke down. The migrants, of African origin, were coming from Libya and attempting to make the crossing to Italy.

“We spent three days at sea without food and water until a fishing boat saw our vessel from afar and guided us toward the rescue ship,” said 19-year-old Mousa, from Mali, who was among the people rescued last month. “The fishermen had warned that the sea would have turned stormy at night,” he added.

“We didn’t know what to do before we met the fishermen. They saved us,” continued the young Malian, relieved that he had survived the boat incident. “We accepted to be taken to land, we didn’t have a choice.”

“That day, the fishermen clearly told us to keep safe and reach the Tunisian ship”, said Soleiman, 23, from Senegal, another migrant who was rescued. “Those men came at a crucial time. Thank God, we’re alive.”

Mousa and Soleiman, along with the rest of the migrants saved on March 8, are currently hosted at a temporary reception centre in Zarzis following the latest rescue mission.

“Most of the time, it’s fishermen who spot migrant boats, alert us to their presence, and provide first aid to people in danger,” assured Mongi Slim, head of the Tunisian Red Crescent of Medenine province. “They play an essential role which we hold dear.”

“We are the first among all Tunisian fishermen to send a message to Europe that we are for rescuing migrants,” said Slaheddine Mcharek, head of the Fisherman's Association in the coastal town of Zarzis, in south-eastern Tunisia.

Sitting with three fellow fishermen in the association’s headquarters, he showed smartphone pictures of a rally held in the port town in June last year to support humanitarian missions in the Mediterranean. The demonstration followed calls by Medecins sans Frontières (MSF) and SOS Mediterranee on European governments and their maritime rescue authorities to facilitate life-saving humanitarian assistance in the Central Mediterranean.

Working on the same transit route as the boats attempting to reach the Sicilian island of Lampedusa from Libya, the fishermen of Zarzis have been on the frontline of rescue in the Mediterranean for more than 15 years.

Kamal Benromdhane, for his part, counts at least 13 rescue operations. The fisherman remembered when in the summer of 2015 he saved a rubber boat with around 100 people and boarded them on his small boat. A very difficult and risky operation he handled carefully from 9am to 4pm on that day.

“With such large number of people, there are risks,” Benromdhane said. “Some could carry diseases, others could threaten you and your crew with weapons, and steal your boat in order to get to Italy.”

In August 2017, Samir Khnissi, a harvester of sea sponges and a seasonal fisherman, ran into a Tunisian family on a very small boat about 40 km from Lampedusa.

“I provided water and food for the family, and I advised them to reach a nearby NGO rescue ship since their boat had almost run out of fuel,” he said.

Before the 2011 revolution, Tunisian nationals were heavily sanctioned by their government for crossing the Sicilian Channel by boat, and fishermen were threatened with imprisonment for helping migrants at sea. In the revolution’s aftermath, scores of Tunisian youth took advantage of the power vacuum to leave from Zarzis to travel to Lampedusa.

With the Libyan war dragging on, the fishermen’s involvement in rescuing migrants has proved increasingly vital as people flee the violence on boats that are in even worse condition than before and more prone to sinking.

Mcharek noted that since the revolution, Libya’s chaos coupled with the steady flow of young Tunisians leaving in search for a better life has seen Tunisian maritime authorities ‘step up’ their efforts in countering illegal migration and taking rescued migrants back to land. That also means fishermen have played a more crucial part in handling the humanitarian task, being the first to detect migrant boats at sea in the face of rising departures from the Libyan coasts.

Though the rescue procedure is still lengthy, fishermen today are free to manage the situation at sea independently, the president of the fishermen’s association said.

“Even if national border guards advise us against intervening, or we’re told to wait until they come for help, we can’t stay with arms crossed or wait. We have to step in promptly,” he said. “It’s too painful to see a shipwreck with people dying before your eyes.”

Sometimes the fishing crews manage to rescue and take people to the port, other times rescue comes too late and all they can do is bring the dead back to shore.