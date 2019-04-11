Walt Disney Co on Thursday will unveil a family-friendly streaming service with TV shows and movies from some of the world's most popular entertainment franchises in a bid to challenge the digital dominance of Netflix.

The ad-free monthly subscription called Disney+ is set to launch later this year. In addition to Disney films and TV shows, it will feature programming from the Marvel superhero universe, the "Star Wars" galaxy, "Toy Story" creator Pixar animation and the National Geographic channel.

Disney is hosting Wall Street analysts at its Burbank, California, headquarters to showcase the Disney+ app and provide additional details about its online media strategy.

The entertainment giant is trying to transform itself from a cable television powerhouse into a leader of streaming media. Chief Executive Bob Iger in February called streaming the company's "No 1 priority."

Family-friendly streaming

The digital push is Disney's response to cord-cutting, the dropping of cable service that has hit its ESPN sports network and other channels, and the rise of Netflix Inc The Silicon Valley upstart has amassed 139 million customers worldwide since it began streaming 12 years ago.

The Mouse House will join the market at a time when audiences are facing a host of choices, and monthly bills, for digital entertainment. iPhone maker Apple Inc, AT&T Inc's WarnerMedia and others plan new streaming services.