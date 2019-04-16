Refugees and migrants in the northern France are being held in such poor conditions by French authorities, that some have gone on hunger strike or have attempted suicide, according to the aid group, Refugee Rights Europe.

The North of France, particularly the city of Calais, is home to thousands of refugees, many of whom are sleeping rough or in ad-hoc shelters after the destruction by French authorities of the ‘jungle’ camp in 2016.

Home to a ferry port and Eurotunnel line, which connect mainland Europe to the UK, Calais has become the primary destination for refugees and migrants hoping to cross the English Channel.

French authorities, however, maintain tight security measures, meaning those wanting to cross either have to bide their time in Calais, or make risky attempts to smuggle themselves on to boats or trucks heading to England.

“This form of bottle-neck scenario has been unfolding in Northern France for decades, characterised by precarity, rough-sleeping, dangerous and unauthorised border-crossings, and a heavy-handed police response,” said RRE’s Marta Welander.

The desperation to cross, which is exacerbated by conditions in Calais, can often be fatal.

In March, a 19-year-old Ethiopian national named Kiyar, died after boarding a lorry on its way to England.

Between 1997 and 2017, at least 197 people died trying to reach the shores of England, with the number believed to be much higher because many deaths go unreported, according to RRE.

While in Calais and its surrounding areas, refugees complain of poor conditions inside detention centres and outside.

Since the destruction of the ‘jungle’ camp, which was home to thousands of refugees, authorities have moved to ensure no new camps can form.