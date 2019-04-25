Turkish basketball club Fenerbahce Beko advanced to the EuroLeague Final Four after beating Zalgiris Kaunas 99-82 on Thursday night, closing out the series 3-1.

Istanbul giants book ticket for 5th straight Final Four.

Ali Muhammed (Bobby Dixon) was the man of the match for Fenerbahce, as he had an almost perfect shooting night from the field (9/10 field goals, 2/2 free throws), as well as scoring 25 points and making four assists.