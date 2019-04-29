Anantang, Indian-administered Kashmir - When the third phase of the Indian general elections began on April 23, tens of millions went out to exercise their right to vote in 95 constituencies across India.

In parts of Kashmir, however, it was a different story, with many sitting out the poll in anger at the Indian government.

At one polling booth in the village of Bijbehara, in Indian-administered Kashmir’s Anantang province, just 46 votes were cast in an area with an electorate of 1,274 people. In another polling booth, just 25 votes were cast.

For the Indian authorities, the success of elections in southern Kashmir are crucial after years of violence between Indian security forces and Kashmiri rebels.

The clashes intensified when in 2016 troops killed rebel commander Burhan Wani, sparking mass protests and resulting in a deadly crackdown by Indian forces, which has killed hundreds of civilians and rebels alike.

In southern Kashmir, which includes four districts; Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian, and Pulwama, polling booths have been categorised as hyper-sensitive with a heavy military presence.

Polling booths stationed inside schools and colleges had rings of security to ensure protest-free polls. The federal government has also sent 400 additional paramilitary units to what is already one of the most militarised regions in the world.

Elections in south Kashmir, authorities say, are challenging due to the rebel presence.

After decades of strife in the state, the fighters enjoy strong public support and there is widespread anger towards elected officials for failing to stop the repression of civilians by Indian forces.

Just before the election, authorities launched a massive crackdown against separatist leaders in Kashmir in order to prevent calls of a poll boycott. But by banning groups like Jamaat-e-Islami and the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), and arresting their members, they have succeeded in pushing more people away from the political process.

‘Turned into a garrison’

At a government school in Anantnag’s Bindoo, more than two dozen paramilitary troopers with automatic rifles and shotguns were stationed around the semi-constructed, single-storey building with not a single voter visible. Dozens of police vehicles stood near the gates, a scene copied and pasted to nearly every polling station across Kashmir.

On streets too, civilians were absent. The few civilian cars on the roads were being used to ferry troops to different polling buildings within the district. On election day, civilians say, the district had turned “into an army garrison”.

“Holding an election under the barrel of a gun, what kind of elections is that?” asked 27-year-old Basit Ahmad, further explaining his reasons for not voting. “Two of my friends lost their eyesight due to pellets [fired by Indian forces]. How can we betray their sacrifice…? We did not vote that is our referendum.”

Elections for a single parliamentary seat in south Kashmir are being held in three phases to mitigate the threat of violence and protest, a situation unlike anywhere else in India and without precedent, even given Kashmir’s turbulent history.

Indian officials assert that violence has been minimal and approach talk of a boycott with nonchalance.

“No one in the administration cares about the boycott, we just want it to go violence free,” a senior official told TRT World, speaking on condition of anonymity.