A journalist was murdered in a resort town on Mexico's Caribbean coast on Thursday after receiving death threats, authorities said, the fifth reporter slain this year in one of the most dangerous countries for the press.

Francisco Romero, who was enrolled in the Mexican government's protection programme for journalists and activists, was found dead in a pool of blood outside a nightclub in Playa del Carmen, his hometown, according to prosecutors in the eastern state of Quintana Roo and AFP reporters at the scene.

"He had received a lot of threats. Too many threats. The authorities in Mexico City knew about them," Romero's wife, Veronica Rodriguez, 40, said.

Death threats

The state prosecutor's office opened a homicide investigation, saying Romero had filed a complaint on April 12 over threats he had received.

Reporters Without Borders said the killing officially made Mexico the deadliest country in the world for journalists so far this year. Last year, the watchdog group ranked the country the third most dangerous in the world for the press, after war-torn Afghanistan and Syria.

Mexico has been hit by a wave of violence linked to drug trafficking and political graft in recent years, and asking too many questions about crime or corruption can be a deadly business.

Romero's wife said his work sometimes rubbed local government officials the wrong way.

"The last [threat] wasn't even two weeks ago. They threatened him saying that if he didn't do what they wanted, they were going to kill me ... They said they knew where our son studied, that they were going to throw him off a bridge."

Rodriguez, who has three children – one with Romero and two from another relationship – would not say who had made the threats, saying she feared for her life.

Mysterious phone call