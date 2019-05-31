Israeli police shot and killed a 16-year-old Palestinian near the occupied West Bank separation barrier on Friday, Palestinian health officials said, while another Palestinian was killed by Israeli forces in Jerusalem, according to Israeli police.

Israeli police shot and killed 16-year-old Abdullah Ghaith near the West Bank city of Bethlehem, the Palestinian Health Ministry said, adding that another 21-year-old Palestinian was wounded by a live bullet to the stomach.

Israeli police and witnesses said the two Palestinian youth were shot while attempting to climb over the heavily guarded separation barrier from Bethlehem into Jerusalem to perform Friday prayers at the Al Aqsa Mosque. The police added that they were launching a probe into the incident.

Israeli authorities have banned Palestinian men under 40 from entering Jerusalem on Fridays during Ramadan unless they have special permits.

The boy's father, Louai Ghaith, said his son had been trying to enter Jerusalem to pray at Al Aqsa Mosque for the holy day.

Ghaith's body was brought to a Bethlehem hospital, where his distraught family identified him.

"He was going to fulfil his religious duty, he was going to worship," Ghaith said.

"They killed him ... with a bullet to his heart, like a game, and 16 years I've been raising him."

TRT World's Sarah Balter reports.

Separately, Israeli police shot dead a 19-year-old Palestinian who they said was suspected of carrying out two stabbings near Damascus Gate.

The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the teen as Yousef Wajih, from a village near the West Bank city of Ramallah.

Police said one Israeli was in critical condition, while the second was in moderate condition.

The two Palestinians lost their lives as tens of thousands of Palestinian Muslims converged on Jerusalem’s Al Aqsa Mosque to mark the fourth and last Friday of the Ramadan fasting month.