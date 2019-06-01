The results from Hungary’s European Parliament (EP) elections showed the far-right ruling Fidesz party is still clearly the dominant political force in the country, but its domestic politics may have cost the group leverage on the international level.

Fidesz won a commanding 52 percent of the vote, garnering 12 of Hungary’s 21 seats. While it wasn’t a two-thirds majority, which Fidesz enjoys in the national parliament, Prime Minister Viktor Orban hailed it as a “record victory amid record turnout” after results were announced.

“Hungary is strong as the will of Hungarian voters is united. The result gives a strong mandate for Hungary”, Parliamentary and Strategic State Secretary of the Prime Minister's Office Balazs Orban said in a statement delivered to TRT World.

According to an analysis by Hungarian think tank Political Capital, “Fidesz’s advantage over its domestic opposition remains massive.”

The party, which has been described as far right, authoritarian and xenophobic by critics, “built on its increasing financial and organisational resource advantage guaranteed by the increasingly authoritarian political system”, the analysis stated.

Critics say Fidesz has consolidated control over domestic media outlets and use state resources for its own political campaigns.

This was the case for the “Stop Soros” campaign ahead of the 2018 national elections.

The campaign targeted Hungarian-American billionaire George Soros, which Fidesz has long painted as a liberal boogeyman who “encourages migration” with EU-level authorities.

The campaign has been derided as “anti-Semitic” by critics.

Fidesz was further accused by opposition politicians of violating spending campaign finance regulations by pushing their campaign message with government funds.

Far-right separations

Fidesz has been accused of not only using government funds for its own gain, but of targeting of the opposition through media and selected support of smaller parties.

For years, the main opposition party was Jobbik, which still holds the most seats of any opposition party in the national parliament. The party has a history of far-right, Eurosceptic, anti-immigrant and anti-Roma policy policies, but has softened its stance in recent years.

Jobbik suffered greatly in the EP elections, going from 14.67 percent of the vote in 2014 to roughly six percent in 2019. They will send one representative to the EP, down from three.

According to Political Capital’s analysis, Jobbik is “in survival mode at best”.

Far-right newcomers Our Homeland Movement (OHM), “which is strongly supported by government-controlled media, played its role in weakening Jobbik,” Political Capital said.