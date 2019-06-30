The corpses of a Salvadoran father and his 23-month-old daughter, whosebodies lying face downin the Rio Grande became symbols of the perils of illegal immigration to the United States, were returned to their homeland on Sunday.

A stark photo of the dead Oscar Martinez, 25, and his daughter Angie Valeria floating near the bank of the river ignited fresh criticism of US President Donald Trump's tough policies on undocumented migrants entering the United States via Mexico.

Martinez and his family had left El Salvador in April, hoping to find work in the United States.

But their dream unravelled last Sunday when they tried to cross the river that separates northeast Mexico from the United States.