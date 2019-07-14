WORLD
Colombia's FARC peace deal failing in many areas despite progress
Representatives of the UN Security Council are visiting Colombia to review the implementation of a peace deal, signed almost three years ago, between the government and FARC rebels.
Handout picture released by the UN Mission in Colombia showing the president of the UN Security Council Gustavo Meza-Cuadra (C) walking during a visit at one of the Territorial Training and Reincorporation Spaces for demobilized FARC guerrillas, in Caldono, department of Cauca, Colombia, on July 13, 2019. / AFP
July 14, 2019

While progress has been made on some fronts, many promises of Colombia's peace deal with FARC rebels have yet to be fulfilled. 

The Colombian government has asked the UN Security Council to extend for another year its supervision of the fragile 2016 peace accord with FARC rebels that ended a half century of armed conflict.

Representatives of the UN Security Council are visiting Colombia to review the implementation of the peace deal.

Manuel Rueda reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
