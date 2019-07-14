TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey nabs 557 FETO suspects at border since defeated coup
FETO suspects trying to flee to Europe following the 2016 failed coup attempt include ex-soldiers, judges, academicians and police officers.
Turkey nabs 557 FETO suspects at border since defeated coup
According to the provincial gendarmerie command, security forces nabbed 18 suspects in 2016, 149 in 2017 and 266 in 2018. / AA
July 14, 2019

Since the defeated July 15 coup, Turkey has captured 557 suspects linked to Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) in the country's northwest as they planned to cross to Greece.

According to data analyzed by Anadolu Agency, Turkish soldiers stationed along the Turkish side of the Greek and Bulgarian borders prevented the suspects from escaping to Europe.

The suspects placed under travel bans are ex-soldiers, academicians, teachers, police officers, and judges.

Many FETO members who were trying to escape by infiltrating among irregular migrants and cooperating with terrorist organizations such as PKK and MLKP were caught before they could escape to Europe.

According to the provincial gendarmerie command, security forces nabbed 18 suspects in 2016, 149 in 2017 and 266 in 2018.

Recommended

A total of 124 suspects were nabbed since the beginning of this year.

Out of 557 suspects, 423 were arrested.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people killed and nearly 2,200 injured.

FETO is behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda