In pictures - Turkey's tourism boom
TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
In pictures - Turkey's tourism boomFrom pristine beaches and clear blue waters to historical sites spanning back millennia, millions choose Turkey for their holiday each year.
People enjoy the Kaputas Beach during a summer day in the resort town of Kalkan in Turkey's Antalya province on August 27, 2018. Kaputas Beach known with its turquoise color, located between Kalkan and Kas districts in southwest of Turkey. / AA
July 15, 2019

The number of people coming to Turkey for tourism is going up according to the latest industry data.

Last year more than 45 million tourists, including Turkish nationals who live in other countries, visited the Mediterranean state, marking a record for the country's tourism sector.

Officials expect to break a new record in the number of arrivals this year.

Here are some of the country's top destinations that attract tourists from around the world for their natural, historical, and cultural appeal.

