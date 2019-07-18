WORLD
2 MIN READ
South Africa army reviews uniform policy, allows women to wear headscarves
The army says Muslim women will be allowed to wear headscarves with their uniforms as part of an interim agreement while talks continue with the Muslim Judicial Council.
South Africa army reviews uniform policy, allows women to wear headscarves
Major Fatima Isaacs who has been threatened with dismissal for refusing to remove her hijab will appear before the military court next month. / TRTWorld
July 18, 2019

The South African National Defence Force is reviewing its uniform policy for the first time in history. 

It has entered into negotiations with the Muslim Judicial Council after a soldier was threatened with dismissal for refusing to remove her hijab and an interim agreement has been reached.

The army says Muslim women will be allowed to wear headscarves with their uniforms while talks continue over a possible permanent change to the policy. 

Recommended

Major Fatima Isaacs who has served as a forensic pathologist in South Africa's Defence Force for 10 years appeared in a military court earlier this month where she was charged with disobeying a direct command to remove her headscarf.TRT World'sMelanie Rice reports from Cape Town, South Africa

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon