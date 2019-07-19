German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday condemned President Donald Trump's xenophobic tweets against four minority Democratic congresswomen, saying the US leader's attacks "go against what makes America great."

"I firmly distance myself from [the attacks] and I feel solidarity towards" the women, she told journalists.

"In my view, the strength of America lies in that people from different [origins] contributed to what makes the country great."

Trump on Sunday urged a group of four progressive Democratic congresswomen of colour ⁠— all American citizens and three of them US-born⁠ — to "go back" to their countries of origin.

"If you're not happy here, you can leave... This is about love for America, certain people hate our country," he tweeted on Tuesday while repeating the same message to a rally on Wednesday.

While usually refraining from commenting on other countries' domestic politics, Merkel on Friday had markedly sharp words about Trump's latest attacks.

Questions over racism are particularly sensitive in Germany given its Nazi past, and the government routinely speaks out forcefully in favour of tolerance and diversity.

Full-term plans

Meanwhile, Merkel threw her weight behind her embattled new defence minister and heir-apparent, while insisting she herself was fit to carry on serving as chancellor through to the end of her term in 2021.

Merkel, who turned 65 on Wednesday and has been in office since 2005, has suffered several bouts of shaking at public ceremonies in recent weeks that have stirred speculation about her health, though she has maintained she is fine.

In jovial form before taking a summer break, the conservative chancellor said she understood the questions about her health, but said at her annual news conference, "I can carry out this role."